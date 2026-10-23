Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the situation with Starlink during the war in Ukraine has heightened Ottawa’s concerns about its dependence on foreign technology. He emphasized the need to diversify suppliers in order to protect the country’s sovereignty.

According to the prime minister, reports of possible interference with the Starlink satellite system highlight the risks of relying on a single company, whose decisions may change due to its own stance or pressure from other countries.

“We, as Canadians, do not want to find ourselves in a situation where we depend on a single supplier that could change its position or be forced to change it under pressure from a particular state, thereby putting Canadians at risk or jeopardizing our sovereignty,” Carney stated.

He added that Canada seeks to expand trade ties, particularly in the technology sector, and reduce its dependence on individual countries. At the same time, this process will take time, as the country already relies heavily on foreign-made technology systems.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, Carney expressed outrage at the possibility of decisions being made that could harm a country defending itself against Russian aggression.

“I’m searching for the right adjective to describe the person who made this decision, or the group of people who made this decision against the country—and this is against a country that is literally fighting for the lives of its citizens against outright aggression,” said the Canadian prime minister.

Carney confirmed that the situation with Starlink is a cause for concern for the Canadian government.

Source: Bloomberg.

Earlier, the WSJ reported that Trump had called Musk to demand that he lift the Starlink restrictions on Ukraine.

Prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he had nothing to do with restricting Ukraine’s access to Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system.

Musk himself claimed that he had nothing to do with it either—arguing that Starshield belongs to and is controlled by the U.S. government, and that decisions regarding restrictions on the system’s use are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president.

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