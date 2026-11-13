According to Interia Sport, Karolína Muchová withdrew from the current WTA Finals on November 13 immediately before her match against Mirra Andreeva. The tennis player cited stomach problems as the reason for the decision.

Replacement before the match

Diana Shnaider took Muchová's place in the match against Andreeva. The publication notes that Shnaider is Andreeva's compatriot. She joined the tournament field as a replacement after Muchová withdrew from the match.

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The Czech tennis player's withdrawal occurred during the tournament, ahead of the scheduled match. Interia Sport's report links Muchová's decision specifically to stomach problems.

Previous withdrawal

Muchová was not the first tennis player to withdraw from the current WTA Finals. Before the competition began, world number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the tournament. Thus, Rybakina left the tournament before the start of its current edition, while Muchová withdrew on November 13 before the match against Andreeva.

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