Jared Kushner called Putin a “grandmaster of politics,” a remark that drew a sharp response from Russian opposition figure and legendary chess player Garry Kasparov.

“It’s easy to look like a grandmaster when your opponents are as incompetent as you are,” Kasparov wrote on social media platform X.

Kasparov is the 13th world chess champion. He was the undisputed leader of the FIDE rating list from 1985 to 2006, with two brief interruptions, and has won the chess “Oscar” 11 times.

Jared Kushner, Special Envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump, described Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as a “historic figure” and a “grandmaster of politics.” He made these remarks about the Kremlin leader following U.S.-mediated trilateral peace talks, which have yet to yield significant progress.

As a reminder, Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, stated in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Matthias Döpfner that Russian leader Vladimir Putin—head of the aggressor state of Russia—had agreed not to use nuclear weapons.

During negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin offered U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jared Kushner, business deals in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions. Among the possible proposals were joint oil production near Sakhalin Island and the supply of diesel fuel to the United States.

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