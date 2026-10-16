Chilean President José Antonio Kast is making the first state visit by a Chilean president to Bolivia in 71 years on October 16. In La Paz, Bolivia, he is scheduled to meet with President Rodrigo Paz. The agenda includes trade, ports, border security, energy and the long-standing issue of Bolivia's access to the Pacific Ocean, The Rio Times reports.

Diplomatic relations between Chile and Bolivia at ambassadorial level have been absent since 1978. Bolivia suspended diplomatic ties at that time, citing Chile's insufficient flexibility in negotiations. At the same time, both countries maintain consular offices in each other's capitals.

Coastal dispute

Bolivia lost its access to the sea after the War of the Pacific, which began on April 5, 1879. The 1904 peace treaty recognized these territories as part of Chile, while granting Bolivia the right to commercial transit through Chilean territory and Pacific ports.

In 2013, Bolivia appealed to the International Court of Justice, seeking to oblige Chile to negotiate sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean. On October 1, 2018, the court ruled by 12 votes to three that Chile had no legal obligation to conduct such negotiations. At the same time, the court noted that the countries could continue dialogue in a spirit of good neighborliness.

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Trade and border cooperation

Chilean ports remain important for Bolivia: according to an estimate by Camex General Manager Mario Rojas, approximately 80% of Bolivia's export cargo traffic passes through them. According to data collected by the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade, from 2000 through August 2026, Bolivia's exports to Chile amounted to $2.8 billion, while imports from Chile totaled $10.7 billion.

The 11-point agenda for the visit included trade, customs cooperation, ports, energy, migration, countering drug trafficking and the issue of Bolivian timber held in Chilean ports. The sides also considered a memorandum on cooperation in the mining industry, terms for modernizing the ACE 22 trade agreement, and fiber-optic and energy projects.

As of noon in La Paz, there had been no reports of documents being signed: the signing of agreements and a joint declaration was still ongoing. The issues of a possible return of ambassadors, Bolivia's access to the sea and the situation with the timber remained unresolved.

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