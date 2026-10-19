Qatar will soon announce the creation of a defense production hub, which it will develop jointly with a regional partner and Western countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Qatar’s Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated this during the Global Security Forum in Doha.

Cooperation with partners

As The National reports, Qatar seeks to strengthen its own defense capabilities through local production and investment in defense companies. According to the minister, the country wants to provide local protection or invest in such enterprises.

The statement came amid attacks on Qatar and other Persian Gulf countries during the war with Iran. The publication notes that energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in the region sustained damage. Part of Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial complex, which provides about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas supplies, was destroyed.

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Regional defense spending

The Arab world’s largest economies are also investing in their own defense capabilities. In the United Arab Emirates, Edge Group plays a key role, while in Saudi Arabia it is Saudi Arabian Military Industries. Founded in 2019, Edge Group brings together more than 35 companies working with technologies for weapons systems, cyber defense and electronic warfare.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, military spending in the Middle East reached an estimated $218 billion in 2025. This was 0.1% higher than a year earlier and 36% higher than in 2016. Saudi Arabia spent the most in the region in 2025 — approximately $83.2 billion.

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