Kenya is in talks with the World Bank and the African Development Bank over new multilateral financing that the country expects to secure in the current fiscal year. Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge said this on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok, TimesLIVE reports.

Budget support and new options

According to Thugge, the government is discussing possible budget support, including a World Bank Development Policy Operation. He said the authorities are considering various sources of financing and expect external funds to arrive by June next year.

Among the options Kenya is considering is a debt-for-food swap scheme. Thugge did not provide details of this mechanism, explaining that he is not directly involved in the negotiations.

Last month, Reuters reported that Kenya could receive about $400 million in emergency financing from the World Bank. The funds are intended to help the country respond to risks, including an Ebola outbreak in the region and disruptions linked to the El Niño phenomenon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IMF talks and inflation risks

An IMF mission is expected to arrive in Nairobi in December for regular Article IV consultations. According to the central bank governor, the meetings will also discuss a possible new programme with the fund. He stressed that IMF financing is not included in state plans, but it could be cheaper than alternative sources, primarily domestic borrowing.

Last week, the Central Bank of Kenya kept its key rate at 8.75% for the fourth consecutive time, expecting inflation to remain within the target range in the near term. At the same time, Thugge pointed to risks of accelerating inflation due to higher fuel prices, the war in the Middle East, weather conditions and rising bond yields in developed countries.

The central bank governor forecasts Kenya's economy will grow by 5% this year and 5.3% next year. The IMF forecasts are 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

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