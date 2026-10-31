Kenya seeks to re-elect Judge Phoebe Okowa to the International Court of Justice for a full nine-year term. The vote by the UN General Assembly and Security Council will take place on November 3 in New York, United States, Nation Kenya reports.

Separate voting by two UN bodies

To be elected, a candidate must obtain an absolute majority of votes in both the General Assembly and the UN Security Council. The bodies vote separately but simultaneously. The right of veto in the Security Council does not apply during the election of judges; however, a candidate may receive the required support in the General Assembly but fail to secure it in the Security Council.

In total, 10 candidates are competing for five seats on the 15-member court. These are the seats currently held by judges from Kenya, France, India, Brazil and Jordan. Besides Okowa, African candidates include Charles Chernor Jalloh of Sierra Leone. The publication notes that the distribution of votes among African contenders may make it more difficult to obtain the required majority.

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Term until 2036

Okowa is completing the term of Somali judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, who resigned. She won a seat on the court in November 2025, and her current mandate expires in 2027. If she wins, the Kenyan judge will remain a member of the court until 2036.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’Oei said after the conclusion of the campaign in New York that the Kenyan side had urged UN members to assess the composition of the court and the qualities required of judges to interpret and apply international law. In Nairobi, Okowa’s candidacy is presented as part of a policy supporting multilateral cooperation, international law and a rules-based international order.

At the same time, Kenya is nominating Judge Njoki Ndung’u for election to the International Criminal Court for the 2027–2036 term. Voting on ICC candidates is to take place in February in New York.

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