Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are developing a joint visa scheme for football fans attending the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, chair of the East African Community Council of Ministers, announced this during an inspection of the Arusha Pamoja AFCON Stadium in Arusha, Tanzania, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Special arrangements for fans

Kadaga, who is also Uganda’s first deputy prime minister and minister for East African Community affairs, said the three host countries are working on a special visa framework. It is intended to simplify border crossings for fans during the tournament.

According to her, the proposed mechanism will allow fans to attend matches in different countries as well as visit tourist locations. Kadaga noted that this could create business opportunities for hotels, tour operators, transport providers and other service-sector businesses.

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Preparations for the tournament

East African Legislative Assembly member Abdallah Makame noted that the scheme’s impact will depend on the final visa requirements and how effectively they are implemented at border crossing points.

During the inspection, the delegation was informed that construction of the Arusha Pamoja AFCON Stadium, which is designed to accommodate about 32,500 spectators, has reached 95% completion. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will jointly host the 36th Africa Cup of Nations from June 19 to July 17, 2027. This will be the first time the tournament is held in three countries at once.

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