Kennedy denied Arabs’ contribution to science and literature — Al Jazeera

In the United States, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said during a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that Arabs allegedly do not contribute to science and literature. He also said that Arabs do not become recipients of the Nobel Prize, the Fields Medal and the Wolf Prize.

Kennedy spoke at an event supporting Republican candidate Mike Rogers, who is competing for a US Senate seat against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is of Arab descent. As Al Jazeera reports, critics called these remarks racist, Islamophobic and factually false.

Historical contribution

The outlet notes that during the Islamic Golden Age, approximately between 750 and 1258, Arabic was the language of science and education. Arab and Persian mathematicians in Baghdad studied the concept of zero borrowed from the ancient Indian tradition, while Arab mathematicians helped spread the digits from 0 to 9.

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Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi is often called the father of algebra because he treated it as a separate mathematical discipline and described methods for solving linear and quadratic equations. Ibn al-Haytham explained the role of light entering the eye in the process of vision, while Abu al-Qasim al-Zahrawi compiled a 30-volume medical encyclopedia and described surgical instruments. Ibn al-Nafis described pulmonary circulation several centuries before European researchers understood it.

Recipients of international awards

Among modern examples, Al Jazeera mentions Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988. Egyptian chemist Ahmed Zewail received the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in 1993 and the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1999 for research into femtochemistry.

Michael Atiyah received the Fields Medal in 1966. He was born in London to a Lebanese father and a Scottish mother and studied in Egypt. Omar Yaghi, born in Jordan to a family of Palestinian refugees, became a recipient of the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in 2018 and, in 2025, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal-organic frameworks. The Council on American-Islamic Relations called for Kennedy to be removed from office, saying his words fuel anti-Arab and anti-Muslim hatred.

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