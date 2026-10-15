Asset managers in Japan have begun scaling back bets on a decline in Japanese government bonds, as rising yields have made these securities more attractive to investors. This was reported by The Japan Times, which published a Bloomberg report.

Bonds have become competitive with stocks

In September, JPMorgan Asset Management portfolio manager Sylvia Shen closed short positions in 10-year Japanese government bonds and moved to a neutral position. According to her, the current yield level has made long-term Japanese bonds more attractive.

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds exceeds the 2.3% dividend yield of the Topix index. The gap between these indicators has become the largest since such data began to be recorded in 2005. Kiyoshi Ishigane of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management noted that investors can earn about 3% income by keeping funds in bonds.

Ishigane, who manages assets worth approximately 30 billion yen, reduced the underweight position in Japanese government bonds in his portfolio when long-term yields exceeded 2.5%. In his view, higher yield levels may not correspond to the fundamentals of the Japanese economy, with the Bank of Japan's inflation target at 2% and real growth below 1%.

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Fiscal policy and demand for securities

Previously, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's policies, focused on budgetary stimulus and state support for strategic industries, helped drive stocks to record levels. At the same time, concerns over increased borrowing triggered a bond sell-off: the yield on 10-year securities nearly doubled during her first year in office, to about 3%.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, a strategy of holding a long position in Topix and a short position in Japanese government bonds returned more than 30% over the past year and outperformed the Topix index itself. Open interest in Japanese government bond futures fell to about 186,000 contracts from a peak of around 211,000 in September, which, according to Bloomberg's assessment, indicates that investors are retreating from short positions.

Market assessments are also being influenced by Washington's calls on Tokyo to restrain government spending and abandon ultra-loose monetary policy. In July, Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama proposed increasing the Government Pension Investment Fund's investments in domestic assets. At the same time, the inclusion of Japanese government bonds in the tax-advantaged NISA program is being discussed, which could support demand from retail investors.

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