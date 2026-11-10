Katie Zacharia Is Once Again in the Running for the Position of White House Press Secretary — New York Post

Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia is once again trying to return to that position, according to the New York Post. During her previous term, she lasted only five days in the role before being fired.

The New York Post (NYP) reports this, citing anonymous sources close to U.S. President Donald Trump.

It is claimed that Zacharia is trying to “charm” the American leader and the new head of his administration, Stephen Miller, in order to get a second chance.

According to a source, Zacharia expressed a desire to help host the election coverage on the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) on Tuesday, November 3, hoping that Trump would notice her work and conclude that she is suitable for her former position.

“She said it out loud. It’s absurd. It’s really awkward,” the publication quotes its source as saying.

The person who spoke with Zacharia recently clarified that she later stated she had been joking that her appearance on RSBN would help her return to the position of press secretary.

However, as the NYP reports, other sources note that Katie Zacharia is once again appearing on shows that Trump would watch.

In addition, she was seen last weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The newspaper notes that the U.S. president was preparing for new personnel decisions following the replacement of the White House chief of staff—a move that marked the first major reshuffle since the Republicans’ defeat in the election. With the position of press secretary still vacant, Zacharia was spotted on the terrace of a club in Palm Beach, where she was trying to catch Trump’s attention.

However, according to a source cited by the publication, “she doesn’t stand a chance” of returning, and “Trump considers her a laughingstock.”

At the same time, a source close to Zacharia reported that she is not interested in returning to the position of White House press secretary and is “focused on defending free speech and supporting the president’s priorities in other ways.”

On October 9, President Donald Trump announced Zacharia’s appointment as White House press secretary, replacing Caroline Levitt, who had left the position in August. Just five days later, she was fired.

Katie Zacharia held her first and only press briefing at the White House on October 13. It lasted 14 minutes and ended early, and she answered only three questions.

Zacharia had previously claimed that before entering politics, she worked in the legal field, and President Trump himself introduced her as an attorney.

However, as reported by the BBC, under U.S. law, a law school diploma alone is not sufficient to practice as an attorney: graduates must pass the bar exam and obtain a license to practice in a specific state.

During a press briefing on October 13, a reporter asked Zakaria in which state she had taken the bar exam. In the presence of President Trump, she replied, “When I moved to China.” Later, in a written statement to the press, Zakaria stated that she “worked in the field of international transactional law” and “had all the necessary qualifications.”

On October 15, in an interview with Fox News, Zakaria confirmed that she had not passed the required exam. During the conversation on the Hannity program, the host asked her directly whether she had indeed failed the bar exam. Zakaria answered in the affirmative. When asked to clarify whether she had attempted to retake the exam, the press secretary said, “No, I didn’t.”

Source: New York Post

Earlier, Levitt stated that Zakaria was not suitable for the position of White House press secretary.

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