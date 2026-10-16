In Washington, United States, Katie Zacharia was reportedly fired from her position as White House press secretary five days after taking office. The Guardian reports this.

Media reports

According to the publication, The New York Times reported Zacharia's dismissal. Fox News, for its part, said that she was “transitioning” from the position. The Guardian requested comment from the White House, but at the time of publication, the article contained no response from the administration.

Zacharia was offered the position of White House press secretary on October 9. Before that, she spent most of her career working as a conservative political commentator and in communications roles.

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First days in office

Zacharia held her first briefing in the position on Tuesday. The Guardian notes that the appearance drew widespread criticism. Her legal qualifications also came under scrutiny after she acknowledged that she had not passed the bar examination.

On Thursday, Zacharia told The Guardian about the rapid transition to her new role at the White House.

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