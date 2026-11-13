Romania national team head coach Gheorghe Hagi commented on Nicolae Stanciu and Ionuț Radu's refusal to join the team's November training camp. As Interia Sport reports, the coach stressed that Romania, the national team and the football federation are more important to him than individual players.

The coach's position

Hagi said that the team has no choice but to adapt to the players' decision. He added that he has no intention of mourning the absence of any player.

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The coach also recalled a principle that, according to him, he learned while playing for Real Madrid: no footballer is more important than the team. According to Hagi, the national team should be built around players who are ready to give their all for it.

Match against Poland

On Saturday at 20:45, Romania will play Poland in the fifth round of Division B of the Nations League. The Romanian team has not earned a single point after four matches. For the Polish national team, this will be the first of two final games of the November training camp: after the match against Romania, it is set to face Sweden.

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