The Black8Mirror hackers have released what appears to be correspondence between Andrei Gerasimov, the former head of the FSB’s Information Security Center, and Igor Tyamushkin, the deputy head of the Control Directorate of the Russian President’s Administration. In a conversation dated July 15 of last year, the two discussed the possibility of creating an autonomous Russian counterpart to SMERSH, as well as tightening control over the internet.

According to the published screenshots, Gerasimov forwarded a message to Tyamushkin regarding an alleged increase in the number of Russians detained on suspicion of espionage, sabotage, and collaboration with Ukrainian intelligence agencies. The text claimed that those implicated in such cases included not only opponents of the Russian government, but also law enforcement officers, civil servants, and technical specialists.

The author of the message also described alleged schemes for recruiting Russians through false accusations of money transfers or contacts with “extremist” groups. According to him, people were then persuaded to gather information, set fires, and pass on coordinates.

Tyamushkin responded to the forwarded text with a thank-you. However, just a few minutes later, Gerasimov wrote that creating SMERSH was a good idea, but the top priority should be total control of the internet and the search for potential online threats. In his opinion, if this can be achieved, a separate agency like SMERSH will not be necessary, since the FSB will be able to handle the situation on its own. In response, Tyamushkin sent three emojis.

According to the publication “Proekt,” 67-year-old Igor Tyamushkin holds the rank of lieutenant general in the FSB. Until early 2019, he headed Department “T,” responsible for transportation security, and currently serves as deputy head of the Control Directorate of the Russian President’s Administration. He comes from a family of security officials: his father likely served in the KGB and worked in counterintelligence.

Andrei Gerasimov, 72, headed the FSB’s Information Security Center—which specializes in IT counterintelligence—until 2017. His resignation was preceded by charges of treason against Sergei Mikhailov, the head of one of the center’s divisions. According to The Bell, Mikhailov was suspected of passing information to U.S. intelligence agencies about hackers who breached the servers of the U.S. Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Gerasimov’s son currently serves as deputy head of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

SMERSH was the name of the military counterintelligence agencies created on the initiative of Joseph Stalin in April 1943. They operated until 1946. In Russia, references to this organization began to reappear after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

In particular, in December 2022, Z-channels published photographs of residents of the Luhansk region who, according to the authors of the posts, were executed for collaborating with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The photographs showed signs bearing the inscription “SMERSH.” In January 2024, a video was circulated showing a Belgorod resident apologizing for filming Russian air defense operations in the presence of people in military uniforms bearing the corresponding inscriptions. At the same time, State Duma Deputy Andrei Gurulov announced the creation of an SMERSH-like organization in the occupied territories.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media.

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