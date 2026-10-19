In Lebanon, Hezbollah announced on October 13 financial assistance for families whose homes were destroyed or suffered damage so severe that they became uninhabitable during the latest war with Israel. As Al Jazeera reports, analysts believe this initiative increases pressure on the Lebanese government, which is seeking to limit the group’s influence.

Size of the payments

The group said it had assessed war damage in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. Families whose homes were destroyed in Beirut and its suburbs were promised $14,000 each. Residents of other regions of the country were earmarked $12,000 each. Hezbollah also said it would finance the purchase of furniture.

According to the group, all affected people will be able to receive support regardless of their political views. Owners of another home were urged to forgo the housing payment, but, Hezbollah said, they would still be entitled to compensation for furniture.

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Reports of funds from Iran

Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran had allegedly transferred $200 million to Hezbollah to support Lebanon’s Shia population after three years of war with Israel. A US State Department spokesperson denied that Iran, which is under significant economic pressure, could have transferred these funds to its ally in Lebanon.

Analysts interviewed by Al Jazeera noted that Hezbollah has other funding schemes, including support from the diaspora, and may also receive funds through domestic financial institutions or cryptocurrencies. Lebanese political analyst Marcel Baloukji said the group has access to funds from the state, wealthy individuals, various entities, companies and hospitals.

Pressure on Lebanon’s government

Analysts believe the payments could help Hezbollah retain support among its followers, although the compensation will not necessarily cover all the costs incurred by those affected. In their view, such support could complicate the position of Lebanon’s authorities, which are under pressure from the United States and Israel to counter the group’s influence. Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and raised the issue of explosives seized by Lebanese forces and linked to Hezbollah.

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