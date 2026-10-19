In Lebanon, the army deployed significant forces in Beirut and near the entrances to its southern suburbs amid a dispute between the authorities and Hezbollah over a seized truck carrying approximately 780 kilograms of explosives. The group acknowledged that the truck and cargo belonged to it and demanded their return, as well as the release of those detained in the case. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the publication, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was due to hold a meeting with security chiefs at the presidential palace on Monday to discuss recent developments, including the situation involving the explosives. Government sources said security agencies would continue implementing government decisions despite Hezbollah's objections and would not abandon recent measures in the security and judicial spheres.

Government position

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that lasting stability in the country depends on extending state control across all Lebanese territory through state institutions. According to him, decisions on war and peace must remain exclusively with the state and its constitutional institutions.

Salam also discussed the investigation into the explosives seized at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint with Justice Minister Adel Nassar and Prosecutor General Rami al-Hajj. They also discussed further steps to detain people involved in storing or transporting illegal weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, at a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Iraq, recalled the August 2025 decision on the state's monopoly on weapons. He said sovereignty and stability are impossible while armed forces operate outside state institutions.

Tensions in Beirut

The Lebanese army has for several days been deploying significant forces in Beirut, including near the southern suburbs and their entrances, amid fears of new demonstrations by Hezbollah supporters. The prime minister commended army commander Rodolphe Haykal and Internal Security Forces chief Raed Abdallah for strengthening security after nighttime gatherings that alarmed residents.

On Friday evening, a group of young men on motorcycles tried to obstruct an Internal Security Forces patrol during a raid on a warehouse of expired medicines near the entrance to Beirut's southern suburbs. The army intervened, after which security personnel sealed the premises. Hezbollah denied any connection to the warehouse. At the same time, reports alleged the possible involvement in the business of the son of the group's secretary-general, Naim Qassem; he denied this and said the competent authorities were handling the matter.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah placed responsibility for the rising tensions on the state, accusing the authorities of pushing the country toward internal confrontation under US pressure.

Read us on