In Finland, Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen responded to reports about a demand by representatives of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — that the country leave NATO. As Polsat News reports, he told Finnish media outlets, including public broadcaster Yle, that Finland's membership in the Alliance cannot be a subject of negotiations.

Reports of demands

According to the German newspaper Bild, during talks in Abu Dhabi on ending Russia's war against Ukraine, Russian negotiators allegedly put forward a number of demands. These reportedly included Finland's withdrawal from NATO, the withdrawal of Alliance forces from the Baltic states, and a ban on Ukraine joining NATO.

Häkkänen called the very proposal of such demands outrageous. According to him, Russia expects NATO countries to impose restrictions on themselves that would serve Moscow's interests. The minister also stated that Russia is testing how far Europe and the United States are prepared to adapt to its expectations.

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He added that, in his view, the more softly the West responds to Russia's military ambitions, the further it goes in such tests.

Finland's position

Finland's defence minister said he has no great expectations for the talks in Abu Dhabi. In his opinion, Russia is not treating them seriously but seeks to expand demands concerning the European security architecture and restrictions on NATO.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stressed that the decision on NATO membership belongs to Finland and the Alliance. She believes that the attempt to extend negotiations beyond the war against Ukraine indicates that Russia does not seek to conclude a peace agreement quickly. Finland joined NATO in April 2023, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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