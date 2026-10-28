War destroys businesses, hurts the economy, and serves as a convenient excuse for everything that hasn’t been accomplished. It simply cannot be any other way for a country that has lived under the threat of shelling for years, mobilizes reservists, and spends more and more money on security. But Israel has had the opposite experience—technology can survive and thrive, enter global markets, and generate significant revenue for the country.

It’s not that war in Israel has suddenly become beneficial for the economy. It has inflicted tangible damage on the country, especially on small businesses and tourism. Nevertheless, the technology sector continues to serve the global market, and developments in defense, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are advancing. Technology remains one of the country’s key sources of revenue, businesses are focused on international markets, and the government assumes some of the risks to support promising developments.

What needs to be established well before a crisis and maintained during it so that the country does not lose its ability to develop? How can we train specialists, attract investment, help promising projects reach the market, and why should the government sometimes invest even in projects that may turn out to be unsuccessful?

The answers to these questions are crucial for Ukraine, which is developing its own military technologies while simultaneously needing effective solutions to rebuild its economy, develop civilian sectors, and attract investment.

How does the Israeli system function in wartime, what has the state learned from its own experience, and how might this be useful for Ukraine? — Hila Engelhard, a representative of the Economic Department of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared these insights during a meeting with journalists organized through the joint efforts of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

Below are Hila Engelhard’s remarks.

Technology Keeps the Economy Afloat During War

Our exports are technology-based and innovative. This remains true even today, after three years of war. Yes, the war has dealt a very significant blow to our economy. However, it has also demonstrated its exceptional resilience, just as it has in the past. After all, this is not the first time we have faced challenges, wars, and operations of various kinds. They may have different names, but we have weathered armed conflicts before and know that we are capable of recovering very quickly.

However, the current war has presented us with extremely serious economic challenges. Security spending has risen significantly. In addition, we’ve had to mobilize a large number of reservists. This has affected the economy as a whole, but it has hit small businesses the hardest, as business owners have lost employees who have gone into military service.

Another problem was finding workers for sectors where many Palestinians had previously been employed. First and foremost, these are agriculture and construction. We had to look for workers in other countries to make up for this shortage.

Tourism took a heavy hit. We were helped by the fact that Israelis love to travel within the country as well. At the start of the war, when there were many internally displaced persons, the government also used hotels to house them until other solutions could be found.

Despite all these difficulties, the resilience and growth of the Israeli economy have been remarkable. They impress even those of us who believed from the very beginning in the country’s ability to weather the storm. One reason is our investment in research and development. Israel allocates approximately 6.3% of its GDP to R&D. In terms of the share of the economy we invest in research and innovation, we rank first in the world.

The technology sector accounts for over 18% of Israel’s GDP and more than half of total exports. At the same time, technology professionals make up approximately 11% of our workforce. This relatively small share of the workforce generates a significant portion of the country’s export earnings and tax revenue.

According to our data, the technology sector accounts for nearly one-third of personal income tax revenue. This helps maintain fiscal stability even during wartime, when government spending on security increases significantly. It is important to us that the technology sector does not simply continue to operate. It remains one of the sources of revenue that enable the state to function amid a protracted crisis.

Defense Development and the Global Market

The war has accelerated the development of defense technologies in Israel, just as it has in Ukraine. We have a saying: “Necessity is the mother of innovation.” Our security challenges have spurred the emergence of new technological solutions that are now attracting interest abroad as well.

Israel and Ukraine found themselves in armed conflicts against their will. As a result, both countries have become testing grounds for real-world security technologies and protective equipment, where such technologies and equipment can be tested under real-world conditions. Other countries are interested in seeing, understanding, and studying what truly works on the battlefield—and, if necessary, acquiring these technologies in the future as they prepare for upcoming security challenges.

We are witnessing rapid advancements in drone technology, autonomous systems, tactical artificial intelligence—which is evolving in response to battlefield needs—as well as cybersecurity. Ukraine, in particular, is a leader in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles. But it is not enough simply to develop the technology. We need to ensure that it can enter the international market, find buyers, and become a source of revenue for the company and the country.

Israel remains an attractive destination for venture capital. According to my data, we attract approximately 10–15% of global venture capital investments. A significant portion of technological developments relates, in particular, to the protection of critical infrastructure in various countries.

We work closely with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and are also developing bilateral cooperation with many countries. Israeli companies sell their solutions all over the world. This shows that technological development can serve not only as a response to security challenges but also as a foundation for international business. When a company has a solution that addresses a real problem, it can find demand far beyond its own country’s borders.

The government is willing to take financial risks for the sake of innovation

One of the main tools for supporting the technology sector in Israel is the Israel Innovation Authority. It works with the entire innovation ecosystem, and a key feature of this ecosystem is the close connection between the government, academia, large traditional businesses, startups, and private investors—particularly venture capital funds.

The government does not attempt to develop all technologies on its own. Instead, it helps foster areas where businesses see potential but are not always willing to take on all the risks on their own. This is particularly important for young companies and sectors where it is difficult for private investors to invest. For example, “Deep Tech” refers to advanced technologies that require not only software but also a substantial infrastructure, complex equipment, and fundamental scientific research. One example is thermonuclear fusion. These projects require significant resources, and it can be very difficult to attract long-term private investment for them. That is why, last year, the Innovation Agency created a special fund to finance Deep Tech.

In general, we’re trying to reduce the risks for innovative companies, especially in the early stages of development. The government can provide funding in the form of an interest-free loan during the initial phase, when a startup is just testing its idea and trying to turn it into a product. If the company succeeds, it repays the funds to the Innovation Agency. If the project fails, however, there is no need to repay the money. The Innovation Agency even jokes: “If we’re not losing money, it means we’re not doing our job right.” The point of this saying is that the government must allow the system to experiment. If only those projects whose success is almost guaranteed are funded, we risk failing to support developments that could become truly important in the future.

This doesn’t mean that public funds can be spent without oversight. It’s about being willing to accept the risk of failure as part of the innovation process. Not every startup will succeed, but without the opportunity to try new things, it’s difficult to create technologies that will transform entire industries.

There are other areas where the government is trying to remove barriers to technological development. For example, artificial intelligence requires access to basic resources, particularly critical minerals and stable supply chains. Israel, for instance, was somewhat late to focus on this issue. Therefore, the Innovation Authority has launched a grant competition to stimulate research and development in the field of mineral resources. We have strong expertise in related fields, such as the creation of new materials. Now we need to combine these capabilities and fill in the missing links. Special government funding programs will help accelerate development in this area. After all, innovation depends not only on ideas and talented people, but also on the availability of resources, equipment, and the ability to conduct research.

How to Give a Startup Its First Chance: Lessons from Water Technologies

Even if a company has a promising development and has secured funding, it still faces one more challenge: where can it test whether the technology works in real-world conditions? For a startup, this is often the most difficult stage. Potential clients are reluctant to take risks and say, “We don’t know if this works. Come back when you have verified results.” But if no one agrees to test the new development, the company cannot obtain initial proof of its effectiveness.

That’s why, at the government level, we use a mechanism known as “beta sites.” These are places where companies can test technologies under real-world conditions and then use the results as proof of effectiveness for other clients. One of the most successful examples is the water technology development program that the government launched about 15 years ago. The Ministry of Economy, together with the Innovation Agency and the Water Authority, created a mechanism that made it possible to reduce risks for municipalities.

The problem was entirely practical: leaks were occurring in local water supply networks, and companies were developing new technologies to detect and repair them. However, municipalities were reluctant to test unproven solutions at their own expense. That’s when government agencies offered to collaborate with local authorities. If a municipality had a problem with leaks, experts would help select the appropriate technology and cover the risks and costs of testing it for the first few months or a year.

If the system proved effective, the municipality gained a solution to its problem, and the company gained a verified success story that it could showcase to other potential clients and use to enter the international market.

As a result, both sides benefited. Local authorities gained the opportunity to solve a practical problem without having to shoulder the entire risk of the experiment on their own, while the company had a chance to prove that its technology worked. The program was a tremendous success. It demonstrated that the government can support innovation not only through direct funding but also by creating conditions in which new technologies find their first real-world users.

We are now applying a similar approach in healthcare. For example, the Innovation Agency has been implementing a joint program with the Charité clinic in Berlin for several years now. We identify areas where the German side sees problems or needs new solutions, and then we integrate Israeli innovations to test them. Experts from Germany conduct joint research with our companies and gain access to innovative expertise. At the same time, Israeli developers have a reputable platform where they can test their technologies.

This is a model in which both sides benefit: one gains new solutions for its own needs, while the other has the opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of its development and promote it on the international market.

Why Israeli startups focus on exports from the very beginning

One of the most important characteristics of the Israeli tech ecosystem is the size of our domestic market. Israel is a small country with a population of about 10 million people. Therefore, the domestic market is often insufficient for tech businesses. This means that companies must think about an international audience from the very beginning. A startup cannot spend years developing solely for domestic consumers and put off entering foreign markets indefinitely. It must understand who else might need its product, how to sell it, and how to compete with companies from other countries.

That is precisely why Israeli tech companies operate in English from the very beginning. Of course, employees may speak Hebrew with each other by the coffee machine, but business is conducted in English. This helps them integrate immediately into the global economy. At the same time, Israel’s innovation ecosystem isn’t limited to defense technologies. For example, we have over 2,200 startups and research centers working in the field of artificial intelligence.

About a year ago, the Central Bureau for Artificial Intelligence was established under the Prime Minister’s Office to coordinate the development of this ecosystem. We also have a national AI development strategy that covers not only defense but also the civilian sector. It is important for us to find practical solutions for everyday tasks and to develop a comprehensive system in which scientific research, entrepreneurs, investors, and government agencies can collaborate.

Technology is also advancing in the creative economy, particularly in Media Tech. Israeli companies are developing AI tools for video editing, content production, and the operation of digital media platforms. Examples include Artlist and Lightricks, which develop tools for content management and AI-powered editing.

These solutions have various applications: they help create digital content, work with video, and develop media platforms. For Israel, such tools are also important in the context of communicating with the world and conveying its position to an international audience.

Cybersecurity: How Military Training Becomes a Technological Advantage

Israel has been living under the threat of cyberattacks for years, which is why we have developed robust technologies and highly qualified specialists in this field.

One of the distinctive features of our system is the role of military service in training technical personnel. In Israel, military service is mandatory for young men and women upon turning 18. Men typically serve for three years, and women for two. If a person receives specialized training, becomes an officer, or is assigned to a technology unit, the term of service may be longer. For us, the military serves as one of the channels through which young people acquire practical technical skills. This is particularly true for cybersecurity and fields related to cyberwarfare.

People serving in technical units gain experience dealing with real-world security challenges. Later, they can continue their education at universities or move into the private sector, where their knowledge becomes the foundation for the development of technology companies. Importantly, this is not just about theoretical training. Specialists work on practical tasks, learn to respond to threats, and find solutions in situations where a mistake can have serious consequences. I sometimes call this the “university of real life.” It is precisely thanks to this experience that Israel has powerful private companies in the cybersecurity sector. Military training, practical skills, and subsequent work in the commercial market complement one another.

Cyberattacks against Israel occur constantly. At the same time, I don’t recall a large-scale attack in 2025 that would have taken down a critical system and been widely covered in the news. Perhaps I’ve missed something, but I don’t remember such an incident.

No, this doesn’t mean we aren’t being attacked. On the contrary, there are attacks directed, for example, against government agencies. But our ability to counter them is strong enough to prevent critical systems from being taken offline.

Another principle important for the development of the technology sector is the recognition that private business often moves faster than the government. That is why we learn from the private sector, identify key areas of development, and create conditions for new solutions to emerge.

Artificial Intelligence: Striking a Balance Between Security and Freedom for Innovation

We all already understand that artificial intelligence creates not only new opportunities but also risks. That is why it is important to discuss ethical issues, rules for using AI, and responsibility for its application.

Israel cooperates with international partners in this area, particularly with the United States and European countries. We participate in the work of international organizations addressing the ethical aspects of artificial intelligence and monitor the development of the legal framework governing its use. At the same time, we do not believe that excessive regulation is the best way to solve all problems. In our view, excessive bureaucracy hinders innovation and places an additional burden on startups, especially in the early stages of development.

The European Union takes a stricter approach to regulation than Israel. We, on the other hand, are trying to strike a balance: to be aware of the risks and have the necessary legal framework in place, but at the same time not to create rules so complex that it becomes difficult for companies to develop and implement new technologies. An innovation ecosystem must be flexible enough to respond to change. Artificial intelligence is evolving very rapidly, and overly rigid rules may fail to keep pace with technology or limit opportunities for experimentation.

At the same time, AI is not just a defense technology for us. We use it to address civilian challenges, particularly in medicine, education, and other sectors. That is why the national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence covers various fields rather than focusing exclusively on security.

Technologies for the wounded, displaced persons, and the civilian population

War compels us to seek technological solutions not only for defense but also to support people and ensure the functioning of civilian systems. One key area is Health Tech—that is, medical technologies. Here, we leverage innovations to assist the wounded and ensure the healthcare system is prepared to meet the needs of both the civilian population and the military. We’ve made significant progress in trauma treatment methods, are developing 3D-printed prosthetics, and are working on solutions for the psychological rehabilitation of people with post-traumatic stress disorder. In this field, researchers are also exploring the potential of artificial intelligence for emotional support.

A separate challenge is ensuring the continuity of operations when, due to the war, people are forced to leave their homes or require urgent assistance. To this end, digital platforms were used to help coordinate evacuations, the relocation of people, the search for missing persons, and the organization of aid at the national level.

Technology also plays an important role in education. EdTech platforms make it possible to continue distance learning when the regular educational process is disrupted. And virtual reality tools help preserve cultural heritage in times of crisis.

The Haddash Rehabilitation Center in Jerusalem

It is important for us to use technological capabilities not only to create new products and develop exports. They should help society cope with the consequences of war, support people, and maintain the possibility of a normal life even under difficult circumstances. Innovations do not eliminate all the problems caused by war. But they can help us use resources more efficiently, find solutions faster, and create tools that will remain useful even after hostilities end.

Technology does not stop war, but it helps the country function during it

Normal economic ties will inevitably be severed, resources will be depleted, and the state will be forced to spend more and more on security. This does not mean that all other sectors must come to a standstill until victory is achieved. Israel’s experience shows that, even under such conditions, it is possible to continue investing in research, supporting entrepreneurs, developing technologies, and finding buyers for them on global markets.

Ukraine’s experience cannot simply be copied from Israel’s. Every country has its own opportunities, challenges, and limitations. However, the approach itself is important: not to wait until all crises are over, but to create the conditions for future development right now. After all, the technologies that today help the military, treat the wounded, or support people who have lost their homes may tomorrow become the foundation for new businesses, jobs, and economic recovery.

Perhaps the main lesson here is that economic resilience is determined not by how much money a country can spend during a war, but by whether it is capable of finding new solutions, giving opportunities to those who create them, and to think about what will happen after victory, without putting the future on hold.

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