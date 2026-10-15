According to Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar al-Iryani, the Houthis attacked the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden with five missiles. The prime minister and members of the government were unharmed. As The National reports, the attack occurred on Thursday, October 15.

Casualties among security personnel

A statement by Yemen’s Council of Ministers said that missiles and drones were used in the attack. According to the government, security personnel were killed and wounded. Their number was not specified in the statement.

Al-Iryani called the attack a terrorist act. The Cabinet said that the strike would not weaken the government’s determination to fulfill its national and constitutional duties, and that Aden would remain the center of state institutions’ work. The city has hosted Yemen’s government since the Houthis captured the capital, Sana’a, in 2014.

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Houthi statements

The Houthi-controlled Saba agency said that the target was the military operations headquarters at the palace, allegedly run by Saudi officers, as well as weapons depots linked to it. Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Houthis’ military wing, said the strike was part of the declared policy of attacking locations where Saudi forces are stationed.

This was the first attack on Aden since the Houthis and government forces resumed hostilities last month after a four-year pause in the civil war.

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