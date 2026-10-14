Yemen’s Houthis are developing their own version of the Iranian Kheibar Shekan high-precision ballistic missile, using components imported from Chinese companies. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing new data from the British independent organization Conflict Armament Research.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the maximum range of such a missile could be about 1,200 miles. This would mean that all of Saudi Arabia and Israel would be within its reach. The Houthis control a significant part of Yemen, are subject to a UN arms embargo, and have been fighting the Saudi-backed Yemeni government since 2014.

Intercepted shipments

The Conflict Armament Research report is based on information from Yemeni authorities obtained in July after the interception of two cargo shipments in 2025. According to The Wall Street Journal, missile equipment was concealed among other goods.

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The seized items included specially manufactured metal components for the missile’s engine and body, flight stabilizers, and parts for the Kheibar Shekan series solid-propellant rocket motor. Yemeni authorities also seized tools, testing equipment, and raw materials, including ablative material that protects missile parts from intense heat.

Production stage unknown

Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research, told The Wall Street Journal that such deliveries could indicate either the establishment of production or attempts to organize it. At the same time, due to the careful concealment of Houthi facilities, it is impossible to determine how far missile production has advanced.

According to the WSJ, China says it complies with the UN embargo on arms sales to the Houthis. At the same time, some of the imported materials may have civilian uses, but certain components were specifically designed for missile production. Kheibar Shekan missiles have solid-propellant engines and can be quickly loaded onto vehicles for launch.

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