Yemen’s Houthis fired four ballistic missiles late Monday evening at the government-controlled city of Marib in Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports. According to local authorities, the missiles targeted the densely populated city, which hosts a large number of internally displaced people.

Authorities did not immediately provide information on possible deaths, injuries, or damage resulting from the strike.

Previous strikes on Marib

The day before, local authorities reported that the Houthis had launched eight ballistic missiles at Marib, also providing no information on possible casualties. On October 15, the governorate reported another attack: nine ballistic missiles and another seven projectiles were directed at residential neighborhoods.

Marib is one of the Yemeni government’s key strongholds and a center of oil and gas production. According to government data, it hosts more than 2.2 million internally displaced persons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in Lahj province

Separately, Yemen’s army said its forces had repelled a Houthi offensive on the Kahbub front in the west of the southern province of Lahj. The army-affiliated Southern Giants Brigades said Houthi fighters carried out several waves of attacks, followed by hours of fighting involving various types of weapons.

According to the brigades, government forces, backed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, forced the attackers to retreat, killed and wounded Houthi fighters, and destroyed their military equipment. The brigades did not specify the number of casualties.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several governorates. According to Anadolu Agency, the latest phase of hostilities began in July after a UN-mediated truce concluded in 2022 expired.

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