In Yemen, the Houthis said that at least nine people were killed and another 16 injured as a result of a suspected Saudi Arabian airstrike on a house in the northern Saada Governorate. The Hindu reports, citing Houthi media.

Saba agency data

The Houthi Saba agency reported that the strike on the house was carried out on Sunday, October 18. According to its data, women and children make up the majority of those killed and injured. The agency added that the casualty toll is not final.

The Saudi coalition, which is fighting the Houthis on the side of Yemen's internationally recognized government, has carried out hundreds of air raids in the country since the resumption of hostilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation of hostilities

The civil war in Yemen, which had long been in an inactive phase, resumed in July. Last month, the intensity of hostilities increased after the Houthis seized the country's Red Sea coast.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities, and Riyadh International Airport. According to the Houthis, dozens of people have been killed in Saudi strikes since the beginning of September.

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