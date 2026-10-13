Yemen’s Houthis said that several airstrikes hit areas of the country under their control on October 13. As The Hindu reports, the Houthi-controlled al-Masirah television channel blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes.

Strikes on an island and provinces

According to al-Masirah, two airstrikes hit Kamaran Island in the Red Sea, which is controlled by the Houthis. Another strike, the channel said, occurred in the Kanawis area, about 55 km northwest of the port city of Hodeidah.

The channel also reported airstrikes in Al-Jawf province, which borders Saudi Arabia. Al-Masirah provided no further details regarding these reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Claim of a downed drone

The Houthis also said they had shot down a Saudi drone over Saada province in northern Yemen, near the border with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia had not commented on these claims at the time of publication.

Sirens in Riyadh

Reports of the strikes came several hours after air raid sirens were activated in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, on the evening of October 12, and residents heard explosions. The Houthis said they had launched a ballistic missile toward King Khalid International Airport.

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