In Yemen, the Houthis urged workers and civilians to leave areas near Saudi Aramco facilities. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on the social network X that these facilities are legitimate targets for their forces. Interia reports.

Coalition warning

The Houthi statement came after a warning from the Saudi Arabia-led coalition. It urged civilians to evacuate the area of the Al-Sabaha Central Research Station of Yemen Petroleum Company in Sanaa, which is under Houthi control.

According to the outlet, the coalition said it intended to attack the station's area. Coalition spokesperson General Turki al-Maliki published an evacuation call for safety reasons and attached a map showing the location of the facility on the outskirts of Yemen's capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Drone interceptions

Earlier the same day, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three drones north of Riyadh. In September 2026, the Houthis, according to Interia, went on the offensive, taking control of new sections of the Red Sea coast and islands in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area.

The Houthis also said they intended to blockade and attack Saudi vessels. The outlet notes that afterward they repeatedly struck targets in Saudi Arabia. In particular, 12 people were killed and another 300 were injured in shelling of the airport in Riyadh last weekend, according to Interia.

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