King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, came under a new attack on Sunday after a missile strike the previous day killed 12 people and injured more than 300. This was reported by The National.

Terminal strike and suspension of operations

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said that a projectile hit Terminal 4 of the airport and caused a fire. Another missile was intercepted near the airport. Airport operations were suspended after the deadly attack on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said there were injuries as a result of Sunday’s attack. Specialists are assessing the damage and checking the safety of airport facilities.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree had earlier urged airlines, industry workers and passengers not to use Saudi airports and airspace, saying they remain targets for attacks.

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Houthi statements and international reaction

The Houthis said that Riyadh airport was one of four sites in Saudi Arabia attacked over the previous 24 hours. They also reported strikes on a Saudi Aramco gas facility in Shuqadami, a refinery in Tanajib in the Eastern Province, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi Arabia did not confirm these claims.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was deeply shocked by Saturday’s attack and stressed the need to immediately stop strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure. UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called the attacks a serious escalation that threatens regional security and complicates peace efforts in Yemen.

The attack was condemned by the European Union, the UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Qatar and Jordan. Egypt said that one of those killed was 28-year-old Egyptian citizen Azza Ramzy Mohamed Hassan, a flight attendant for Saudi airline flynas. Jordanian authorities said that one of their citizens was killed and four others were injured.

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