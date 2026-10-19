A cyberattack in France allowed unknown attackers to remotely raise the temperature of refrigerators in supermarkets, including Intermarché and Carrefour. Because of thawed products and spoiled milk, hundreds of retailers were forced to dispose of goods. As Politico Europe reports, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu personally dealt with the consequences of the incident, while information exchange was coordinated at the EU level.

Vulnerable cooling systems

The identities of the attackers and their motives are currently unknown. Cybersecurity specialists believe that the attackers most likely used traditional methods and exploited devices that had been connected to the internet unnecessarily.

Claroty had previously identified a software vulnerability in a Danfoss product. Danfoss was one of the manufacturers of refrigeration equipment that were among the targets of the French attacks. Danfoss fixed the issue in 2025.

After the incident, French authorities assessed which other areas might depend on temperature control systems. These include vaccine storage during the flu vaccination campaign. No attacks on such systems were reported.

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During the same week, separate cyber incidents unrelated to the French attack also occurred at supermarkets in the Netherlands and Belgium, although their impact was limited. Dutch food security minister Silvio Erkens noted that these cases demonstrated the dependence of food supply chains on IT and network systems.

Attacks may continue

French and German cyber agencies warned that the attacks were likely still ongoing. Greece's cyber agency and an industry tracker reported hundreds of devices that remained connected to the internet. According to experts, the number of such devices is decreasing, although not all of them are necessarily vulnerable to attack.

The widespread adoption of advanced artificial intelligence models may make cyberattacks faster and cheaper. Claroty said it reproduced the initial vulnerabilities in Danfoss equipment in 28 minutes at a cost of $6. At the same time, specialists stress that protecting critical infrastructure primarily requires basic cybersecurity measures, rather than AI use alone.

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