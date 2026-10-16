Several online services supporting the federal bankruptcy court system in the United States became unavailable due to a cyber incident. The creation and distribution of related court notices were also suspended, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Websites and notification service unavailable

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said the incident is linked to the Bankruptcy Noticing Center systems. This center generates and sends bankruptcy notices for U.S. federal courts that handle such cases.

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Systems and websites managed for the court system by BAE Systems IT, a division of British defense contractor BAE Systems, became unavailable. The affected resources include bnc.uscourts.gov, bankruptcynotices.uscourts.gov, notices.uscourts.gov, as well as the National Creditor Registration Service.

BAE Systems' response

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said BAE is actively investigating the incident and working to restore operations. A BAE Systems spokesperson said the company is aware of a security incident isolated within the Bankruptcy Noticing Center system and has already taken immediate action. The company is also coordinating its response with the courts.

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