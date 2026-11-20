The percentage of Japanese people who view their country’s relations with Russia negatively has reached a record high of 93.7%. This is the highest figure since such surveys began.

The survey included 3,000 adult residents of Japan. The poll was conducted from September 17 to October 25.

The Japanese public’s negative attitude toward Russia has intensified significantly since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. While 79% of respondents considered relations with Russia to be poor in 2021, that figure rose to 92.3% in 2022.

The survey also recorded a record-breaking deterioration in the perception of Japan’s relations with China. Ninety-three percent of respondents described them as bad or somewhat bad.

Bloomberg reported this, citing preliminary results from a government survey.

As a reminder, Japan held talks with Putin for the first time in seven years.

Japan lodged a protest with Russia over the transfer of Japan Tobacco International’s assets.

Aircraft from the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, likely violated Japan’s airspace, according to The Japan Times.

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