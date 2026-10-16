In Japan, the number of foreign residents had reached a record 4,281,026 people as of the end of June 2026. This is 155,631 people, or 3.8%, more than at the end of 2025 and accounts for 3.48% of the country’s total population, The Japan Times reports, citing data from Japan’s Immigration Services Agency.

The statistics do not include temporary visitors staying in the country for less than three months. Chinese nationals remain the largest community among foreign residents, with 941,031 people. They are followed by Vietnamese nationals with 693,750 and South Korean nationals with 408,682.

The number of Indonesians increased the most

Among the 10 largest groups by nationality, the number of residents from Indonesia saw the most significant increase, rising by 41,387 to 307,456 people. The number of Nepali nationals increased by 33,858 to 334,850, while the number of Myanmar nationals rose by 29,035 to 211,602. Brazilian nationals were the only group in the top 10 whose number declined, falling by 464 to 209,550.

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Permanent residents were the largest category by residence status, with 961,342 people. The number of holders of visas for engineers, specialists in humanities and international services increased by 40,394 to 516,184. The number of holders of the specified skilled worker visa, introduced in 2019 to address labor shortages, rose by 53,960 to 444,256.

Tokyo hosts nearly one-fifth of foreign residents

Tokyo Prefecture has the largest number of foreign residents, with 824,486 people. This represents 19.3% of their total number in Japan and 5.76% of the prefecture’s population. It is followed by Osaka Prefecture with 389,846 people, Aichi with 369,849, Kanagawa with 331,515, and Saitama with 305,867.

Separately, the agency reported that as of July 1, the number of foreigners who had overstayed their permitted period of stay had decreased by 3,259 people, or 4.8%, since the beginning of the year, to 65,229. The largest numbers were among nationals of Thailand, with 10,260, Vietnam, with 10,135, and South Korea, with 9,759.

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