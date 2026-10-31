In the Baltic countries, the number of defense industry companies covered by the study increased by 30%, from 232 in 2019 to 300 at the end of 2024. Their combined turnover over this period rose from €1.96 billion to more than €3 billion, amounting to around 1.9% of the combined GDP of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, LSM English reports, citing a study by the Latvian Institute of Strategy and Economic Research, LaSER.

Lithuania leads in growth rates

Turnover among the companies in the sample grew fastest in Lithuania: in 2024, it was 79% higher than in 2019. In Latvia, the figure increased by 51%, and in Estonia by 48%.

Lithuania also recorded the highest growth in value added, up 122% over five years. In Latvia, it increased by 64%, and in Estonia by 47%. At the same time, Estonia remained the leader in absolute terms: companies in its sample generated €616 million in value added in 2024.

The number of employees at the companies analyzed by LaSER increased from fewer than 19,000 in 2019 to more than 21,000 in 2024. The highest employment growth rate was recorded in Latvia, at 36% over five years. Industry representatives believe that Latvia alone may need another 5,000 specialists in the short term.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exports will determine further development

Researchers emphasize that domestic demand is insufficient for small countries to sustain a large defense industry, making export competitiveness crucial. In 2019–2024, exports of goods and services accounted for 29–38% of the revenue of companies in the sample in Estonia, 27–36% in Latvia, and 51–57% in Lithuania.

In 2024, only Lithuanian companies continued to increase defense exports. In Estonia and Latvia, their volume declined compared with the previous year, allowing Lithuania to overtake Estonia in the sample for the first time.

Targets and structural problems

Estonia plans to increase defense industry exports to at least €1.4 billion by 2030, total sector turnover to €2 billion, and its contribution to 2% of GDP. Lithuania intends to triple defense exports compared with 2025 and increase the industry's value added to more than €1 billion. Latvia has set a target for 2036: the defense industry is to account for 5% of GDP, while domestic producers are to receive 30% of defense procurement.

LaSER points to the lack of a unified definition of the defense industry and systematic collection of comparable data. Other challenges include access to testing infrastructure, stable long-term orders, private capital for startups, and specialist training.

Read us on