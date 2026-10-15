In South Korea, the number of operators of Korean cuisine establishments decreased by more than 6,000 over the year. According to the National Tax Service, as of July, there were 403,299 of them — 6,001, or 1.46%, fewer than a year earlier, when the figure stood at 409,300.

Restaurant numbers trend

As Korea Herald reports, the decline came after several years of growth in the number of such establishments, which continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, there were 386,161 operators of Korean cuisine establishments in the country. Their number rose to 397,465 in 2020, 404,871 in 2021, and 408,019 in 2022. The figure reached 410,323 in 2023 and 411,145 in 2024, but fell to 406,075 in 2025.

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Reasons for the decline

The restaurant industry links the reduction in the number of establishments to the aging of business owners, the relatively limited use of delivery services, and rising food and labor costs.

At the same time, the number of Japanese cuisine establishments increased by 1.07% over the same annual period, from 23,201 to 23,451.

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