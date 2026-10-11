Death toll in Riyadh airport attack rises to 13 — Anadolu Agency

In Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the death toll from the attack on King Khalid International Airport has risen to 13. An Indian national injured in the attack died on October 11, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement by the Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy said on Facebook that an Indian national who was injured during the October 10 attack died the following day. The diplomatic mission expressed condolences to the victim's family and said it remains in contact with them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The embassy also promised to provide full assistance for the swift return of the deceased's body to India.

Saudi authorities' data

According to the agency, the attack occurred on Saturday, October 10, at the airport in Saudi Arabia's capital. Saudi authorities had previously reported 12 dead and 309 injured as a result of the airport attack. These figures were released before the report of the Indian national's death. Anadolu Agency described the incident as a Houthi attack.

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