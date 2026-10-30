The Cypriot government plans to submit to parliament in late November or early December a bill that will introduce a new system for appointing teachers. Education Minister Athena Michaelidou said the authorities intend to advance the changes despite objections from teachers' unions, Cyprus Mail reports.

Dispute with unions

Michaelidou spoke after presenting her ministry's 2027 budget to the House of Representatives' finance committee. She described the unions' unilateral declaration of a deadlock in negotiations as somewhat problematic. The unions also sent a letter to President Nikos Christodoulides and did not rule out intensifying industrial action.

According to the minister, the government is ready to support and accommodate some of the demands concerning an issue regulated by the 2015 law. That law provided for the abolition of the current appointment candidates' list, but set a transition period of nearly 12 years for this. Michaelidou said that distortions had emerged during that time, which the authorities acknowledge.

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Terms of the new system

The minister said the government had agreed with the unions not to put teachers who worked during the transition period at a disadvantage. At the same time, she said, fair treatment is also needed for those who have taken or will continue to take appointment examinations.

According to Michaelidou, the ministry took the comments into account and submitted an updated proposal. The demand for permanent appointments without taking examinations remains unresolved: the minister believes it contradicts the law. After public consultation, the draft is to be approved by the government and submitted to parliament for further consideration. The authorities want to adopt it by March 2027 in order to apply the new rules from the following academic year.

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