Cyprus has begun forcibly returning Syrian nationals who were denied asylum to Syria. Deputy Minister of Migration Nikolas Ioannides announced the start of the operation, Cyprus Mail reports.

Joint operation by state services

The operation is being carried out by the relevant migration authority, police and other state services. Those being returned include people who exhausted their legal options for appeal after the administrative court rejected their applications. After that, they had no legal grounds to reside in the Republic of Cyprus.

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Tighter inspections

Ioannides said that Cyprus is among the few European Union countries carrying out forced returns of Syrians. He also said that the authorities intend to continue rejecting unfounded asylum applications and revoking subsidiary protection status from people who are not entitled to it.

In the coming months, Cypriot authorities plan to step up inspections aimed at combating illegal migration and undeclared employment. The deputy minister called on employers and landlords to cooperate with state authorities to comply with the law.

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