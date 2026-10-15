Cyprus has submitted to the House of Representatives a bill on crypto-asset markets that is intended to establish a national mechanism for monitoring compliance with the EU’s MiCA regulation. The document provides for expanded powers for the Central Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Cyprus Mail reports.

The bill was submitted on October 8 after receiving government approval on September 10. It is intended to strengthen oversight of digital assets, investor protection, and efforts to counter misconduct in the crypto market.

Sanctions for market abuse

Under Article 111 of MiCA, companies may face fines of at least €15 million or 15% of annual turnover for serious violations involving insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation, depending on the calculation method. Individuals may face fines of up to €5 million for certain violations of market abuse rules.

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At the same time, €15 million is not the overall upper limit for financial sanctions. Depending on a company’s turnover and the nature of the violation, the penalty may be higher. Separate fines linked to 3%, 5%, or 12.5% of annual turnover are предусмотрены for violations of requirements concerning authorization, disclosure, or the provision of crypto-asset services. For specified categories of corporate violations, regulators must also have the power to impose fines of at least €5 million.

Powers of regulators

The supervisory mechanism provides for investigations, inspections, compliance orders, and restrictions on companies’ activities. In serious cases, regulators may suspend or withdraw authorization to provide crypto-asset services, while responsible persons may be temporarily barred from holding management positions.

The Central Bank of Cyprus and CySEC were designated as competent authorities for MiCA as early as November 2024. The Central Bank performs functions related to certain categories of asset-referenced tokens and e-money tokens, while CySEC supervises other crypto-asset activities and providers of relevant services. The main provisions of MiCA have applied in the EU since December 30, 2024, while the Cypriot bill must still undergo the parliamentary procedure and may be amended.

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