Kyrgyzstan has appealed to Moscow, demanding the return of one of its citizens who, according to diplomats, was fraudulently recruited into the Russian army to fight in the war against Ukraine.

The document refers to the need to repatriate a Kyrgyz citizen who was recruited into the Russian military “as a result of fraudulent actions by unidentified individuals.”

Previously, Kazakh diplomats also attempted to secure the return of their citizens from Russia under similar circumstances.

As “Azattyk Asia” reports, the case involves 21-year-old Elistan Toktogulov from the Talas Region of Kyrgyzstan.

In the fall of 2026, the young man saw a post on social media published on behalf of a fellow Kyrgyz citizen living in Russia. The recruiter offered Toktogulov several civilian positions—security guard and driver—with a salary of 110,000 rubles, which is roughly three times the average wage in Kyrgyzstan.

Elistan traveled to Russia, but according to available information, he was tricked into signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. He was then sent to a training ground in the Voronezh region to prepare for combat operations in Ukraine.

Toktogulov’s relatives managed to contact him and learned the circumstances of how he ended up in the Russian military.

On November 3, the young man’s relatives held a protest in the city of Manas. They also recorded a video appeal to the authorities, asking for help in bringing their loved one home from the foreign army.

Soon after, official Bishkek intervened in the situation. The Kyrgyz side called on the Russian authorities not only to release Toktogulov but also to investigate the circumstances of his recruitment.

In particular, the note contains a demand to “identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable in accordance with the law.”

The Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia sent a corresponding note to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia recruits about 1,800 foreigners into its army every month to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Russia is expanding its network of recruiters in Southeast Asian countries and luring people into the war against Ukraine under the guise of regular employment. An Indonesian researcher called on the country’s authorities to increase pressure on Moscow and raise this issue directly during a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Vladimir Putin. According to him, Russian recruiters are increasingly targeting people with no military experience.

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