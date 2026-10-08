Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country is facing the most severe and complex security environment since World War II. According to him, Japan is strengthening its defense capabilities while keeping its alliance with the United States as the cornerstone of its security policy.

Defense and partnerships

Kishida also said that Japan is expanding cooperation with like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region. Among the areas of such cooperation, he mentioned the continuation of the Malabar exercises involving India, The Hindu reports.

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The former head of government noted that Japan's defense policy must protect the lives and peaceful daily life of the population in accordance with the constitution and international law. He stressed that the country adheres exclusively to a defensive approach and the course of a peaceful state.

Tensions in the region

Kishida separately stated that China's activities in the South China Sea are increasing regional tensions. Responding to the publication's questions by email, he called interconnectedness the key to South Asia's prosperity. His concept of an industrial value chain envisages links between India's northeastern states and the Bay of Bengal region.

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