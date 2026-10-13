China and Botswana elevated their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership during a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Duma Gideon Boko in Beijing. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Talks in Beijing

Duma Gideon Boko arrived in China on Monday for a six-day visit. The presidents discussed the state and future direction of China-Botswana relations, China’s ties with Africa, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The sides described the talks as extensive and constructive. They said the new level of relations opens a new stage in the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Shared positions

China and Botswana reaffirmed their commitment to international peace and security, sustainable development, multilateralism, respect for international law, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. They also agreed to support each other’s efforts to safeguard sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national dignity, security, development, and prosperity.

Botswana reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the one-China principle and stated that it recognizes the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing all of China. It also noted that it considers Taiwan an inalienable part of China’s territory.

The countries also agreed to develop exchanges of experience in public administration, institutional development, sustainable development, economic transformation, modernization, and poverty reduction.

Read us on