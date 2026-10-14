China has dispatched an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning for joint military exercises in the western Pacific. The Japan Times reports, citing China’s Ministry of National Defense in Beijing.

Beijing calls exercises planned

China’s defense ministry said the drills were organized in accordance with the annual training plan. Their stated purpose was to test and improve the carrier group’s level of training under conditions close to real ones, as well as develop its capabilities to carry out missions.

The ministry also stressed that the exercises comply with international law and practice and are not directed against any specific country or target. The Chinese side did not disclose any other details about the drills.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous incidents involving Japanese forces

In recent years, China has increasingly sent naval forces far into the western Pacific. This activity has raised concerns in Tokyo: Japanese defense officials have described the area as a vulnerable direction.

The increased intensity of the exercises has led to a greater number of close contacts between Chinese military personnel and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. In June, Beijing accused Tokyo of dangerous reconnaissance near Chinese forces and provocative actions during more than 40 days of Liaoning carrier group exercises on the high seas. Japan’s Joint Staff rejected the accusations and said it would continue professionally monitoring waters and airspace near Japan, prioritizing safety.

Last December, fighters from the Liaoning locked their radar on Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft twice over international waters southeast of Okinawa Prefecture. In the summer of last year, China also sent the Liaoning and another aircraft carrier to the western Pacific; Tokyo said Chinese aircraft approaching Japanese ones created a risk of collisions.

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