China calls participation in disarmament talks unfair — Anadolu Agency

China said that involving Beijing in nuclear disarmament talks would be neither fair nor reasonable. This came after US President Donald Trump said Washington was holding consultations with China and the aggressor state Russia on denuclearization, Anadolu Agency reports.

Beijing’s position

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China’s nuclear forces are of an entirely different scale than the arsenals of the United States and Russia. Anadolu Agency cited her remarks with reference to the state-run Global Times publication.

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According to Mao Ning, Beijing has already expressed its position on this issue many times. She also said that the United States, as a country with a large nuclear arsenal, should conscientiously fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament. The spokeswoman called this a broad consensus of the international community.

Estimates of nuclear arsenals

According to an estimate by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, as of January 2026, China had approximately 620 nuclear warheads. By comparison, the United States had 5,042 warheads, while Russia had 5,420.

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