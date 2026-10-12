China unveils 19 measures to accelerate technological innovation — ECNS

In China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the State Council have unveiled guidelines to accelerate the development of so-called new quality productive forces. The document provides for 19 measures in five areas, with priority given to technological innovation, the commercialization of scientific developments, and closer interaction between science and industry, ECNS reports.

The role of business in research

The guidelines provide for the creation of a system for companies to set aside funds for research and development, as well as an increase in additional tax deductions for such expenses. Corporate research projects that meet national strategic needs will be able to receive national status in accordance with the established procedure.

According to estimates by China's National Bureau of Statistics, companies will account for more than 77% of the country's total research and development spending in 2025. Li Chao, chief economist at Zheshang Securities, said the additional tax deduction rate for technology companies could rise from 100% to 120%.

Fu Yifu, a researcher at Jiangsu Su Merchants Bank, described these measures as a significant shift from the state-led allocation of innovation resources to a greater role for business. A representative of China's National Development and Reform Commission noted at the same time that authorities must correct market failures, support fair competition, and counter inefficient spending and the duplication of projects.

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AI and industrial upgrading

The document also supports the use of digital, intelligent, and green technologies to modernize traditional industries. It separately sets a course for developing new industries that are to become pillars, as well as mechanisms to support investment and risk-sharing in promising sectors.

Among the priorities is advancing the AI Plus initiative to expand the use of artificial intelligence in various fields. The guidelines provide for the creation of technology monitoring, risk warning, and emergency response systems to ensure the safe, reliable, and controllable use of AI.

The document also encourages long-term financing for early-stage technology startups, the listing of eligible technology companies, and the mobility of researchers between universities, research institutions, and businesses. The guidelines encourage foreign venture firms to expand their operations in China and support the development of global innovation networks.

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