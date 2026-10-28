A delegation of China’s People’s Liberation Army held strategic defense consultations in France and Germany. The visits took place from October 21 to 28, South China Morning Post reports, citing a statement by China’s Ministry of National Defense.

Topics of the talks

The Chinese delegation separately discussed bilateral relations, contacts between the armed forces, the international and regional security situation, as well as other issues of mutual interest with representatives of France and Germany.

According to China’s defense ministry, the sides agreed to enhance strategic communication, strengthen mutual trust, and expand defense exchanges and cooperation. Paris and Berlin did not publicly comment on the visits, while Beijing did not disclose the composition of its delegation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trade tensions

The consultations took place amid growing trade tensions between Beijing and Europe. In early October, France and Germany jointly signed a proposal for a new trade mechanism that envisages restricting access to the European Union market for countries that cause market distortions. The measure was widely seen as directed against China.

In response, China’s Ministry of Commerce urged Paris and Berlin not to encourage the EU to use protectionist instruments. The current trip was the first visit to Europe by a delegation for such consultations since 2023, when Chinese representatives visited the United Kingdom and France.

Read us on