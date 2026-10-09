China’s Ministry of Commerce said that Beijing and the European Union had reached an agreement on trade in hybrid vehicles. Politico Europe reports this following two days of talks in Beijing between European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič and Chinese government officials.

Statement by the Chinese ministry

The Chinese ministry said that, following intensive consultations, the sides had reached an agreement on trade in hybrid vehicles that complies with World Trade Organization rules.

The talks took place as part of EU efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China, which, according to the publication, amounts to €1 billion per day, as well as to ease pressure on European industry.

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Imports of hybrids from China

On the eve of Šefčovič’s visit, cars became the focus of discussions, although they account for only part of the trade deficit. The agreement could prevent the EU from introducing further protective measures against Chinese car exports and could potentially become a model for other sectors.

In October 2024, the EU imposed countervailing duties of up to 35% on purely electric vehicles from China. Hybrid vehicles were not subject to these restrictions. At the same time, imports of hybrids from China surged, while European manufacturers, including Volkswagen, stabilized their market shares in purely electric vehicles. EU leaders are to consider the results of the trade talks at a meeting in Brussels next Thursday.

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