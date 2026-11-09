China called on Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement amid negotiations in Abu Dhabi

On November 9, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, China expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. In addition, Beijing called on the international community to facilitate the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and help the parties reach a peaceful agreement.

China Supported Peace Talks

Sun Lei welcomed the diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, which will continue on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi.

The diplomat stated that this is a critically important stage “for resolving the situation in Ukraine through negotiations.”

“China supports efforts aimed at achieving peace and hopes that the parties involved will meet each other halfway, maintain this positive momentum, and promote the swiftest possible political resolution of the crisis,” he said.

Three Key Points

Sun Lei highlighted three points. In his view, first, it is necessary to ensure compliance with humanitarian norms and de-escalate the situation. He welcomed the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine and the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

“We call on the parties to prioritize human lives, maintain calm and restraint, and effectively protect the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, paying special attention to vulnerable groups, particularly women and children,” Lei said.

Second, the Chinese diplomat stated that the parties must strengthen their commitment to peace and seize the opportunity to engage in negotiations. To this end, a series of steps must be taken:

demonstrate political will,

maintain communication,

gradually reach a consensus,

and work together to conclude a comprehensive, long-term, and legally binding peace agreement.

Lei added that China counts on the international community’s support in creating “a favorable atmosphere for peace talks.”

Third, according to the Chinese side, “it is necessary to address the root causes of the crisis in order to achieve lasting peace.” Lei added that “there are no winners in conflicts and wars.”

China’s Position

The diplomat says that China’s position on the Ukrainian issue (as the PRC refers to Russia’s war against Ukraine—ed.) remains consistent.

“Guided by the ‘four points’ proposed by President Xi Jinping, we continue to promote peace talks and a political settlement. We maintain close contact with all parties involved, including Russia and Ukraine, and are actively engaged in ‘shuttle diplomacy,’" Lei said.

The diplomat assured that China is ready, together with the international community, to continue its efforts toward:

a ceasefire as soon as possible,

end hostilities,

ensuring long-term stability in the region.

This was reported with reference to the UN Security Council meeting on November 9.

Russia has expanded its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi will take place without any discussion of a ceasefire, according to the New York Times.

It has been revealed who will represent NATO at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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