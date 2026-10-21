In Paris, France, the World Defense Shipbuilding report released by Euronaval calculated that China built 636,208 tonnes of warships in 2024–2025. This is more than twice the figure for the United States, which built ships with a total tonnage of 270,509 tonnes over the same period, Defense News reports.

China’s share of global shipbuilding

According to the report, China accounted for more than one-third of the global tonnage of warships built in 2024–2025. The data for the study were collected by Flottes de Combat and the French maritime industry association Gican.

The total tonnage of warships built worldwide over those two years reached 1.47 million tonnes, compared with 959,671 tonnes in the previous two-year period. The value of global warship construction increased from $81.8 billion in 2022–2023 to $123.9 billion in 2024–2025. The value of Chinese production was estimated at $43.5 billion and US production at $26.8 billion.

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Shift in production pace

In 2022–2023, the ratio was different: Chinese shipyards built warships with a total tonnage of 202,520 tonnes, while US shipyards built 245,703 tonnes. At the same time, as of January 1, 2026, the total tonnage of the US fleet of warships with a displacement of more than 200 tonnes stood at 3.11 million tonnes, while China’s stood at 1.44 million tonnes.

In 2024–2025, Russia ranked third by tonnage of warships built, with 149,056 tonnes. It was followed by India with 76,430 tonnes and Italy with 53,700 tonnes. The Euronaval exhibition, ahead of which the report was released, is due to begin in Paris on November 3.

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