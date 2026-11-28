In Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Polish boxer Natalia Kuczewska lost to China’s Xinyu Qi in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup Final tournament. The bout in the up to 48 kg category ended with a 0:5 victory for the Chinese representative, Interia Sport reports.

Warning in the second round

Kuczewska won the first round 3:2 on the judges’ scorecards. However, in the 67th second of the second round, Tunisian referee Sarra Boulel issued the Polish athlete a warning, which entailed the deduction of one point.

After that, Qi won the second round on all judges’ scorecards. Before the final round, the Chinese boxer was leading 20:17 on two cards and 19:18 on the other three. In the third round, Kuczewska went on the attack, but Qi again won 5:0. The round scores were 3:2, 0:5, 0:5, while the final judges’ cards were 26:30, 27:29, 27:29, 27:29 and 26:30.

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Advancement to the semifinals

Xinyu Qi advanced to the tournament’s semifinals. According to the outlet, she won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Liverpool last year and won the World Cup in Brazil in April.

Eight Polish representatives are competing at the World Cup Final tournament in Tashkent: five female boxers and three male boxers. As the outlet notes, Polish boxer Jakub Domurad is scheduled to fight in the super heavyweight division on Saturday.

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