Chinese physicists have discovered that a critical point — a threshold at which a physical system rapidly changes its state — may have a smooth mathematical structure similar to the hole of a doughnut. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

Critical phenomena and topology

For decades, critical phenomena, which describe changes in physical systems at critical points, and topology have largely been considered separate fields of research. Topology studies the properties of geometry.

A classic example in topology is a sphere and a doughnut: one shape cannot be transformed into the other merely by stretching or bending because they have different numbers of holes. To do so, the surface would need to be cut or glued together.

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Publication in Nature

The work of researchers from Singaporean and Chinese institutions was published in the journal Nature on October 7. Cheng Zheyu and Zhang Xiuhai, both affiliated with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, became co-first authors of the study.

The researchers, led by Cheng Zheyu, tested whether topological properties similar to the hole of a doughnut could exist at critical points — boundaries where physical systems change their behavior.

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