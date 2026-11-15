Poland national team and Porto defender Jakub Kiwior will reportedly leave the national team camp early. As Interia Sport reports, citing Meczyki, the 26-year-old footballer is expected to return to his club on Monday.

Will miss match against Sweden

Kiwior will not play in Tuesday's Nations League match against Sweden due to suspension. The defender received another yellow card in Poland's Saturday match against Romania in Bucharest, which ended in a 1–2 defeat for the Polish team.

After this result, the Poland national team lost its chances of promotion to Nations League Division A. The team will also not be placed in the second pot for the European Championship qualifying draw.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to club

According to Meczyki, after leaving the national team, Kiwior will prepare with Porto for the upcoming club match. On November 20, Porto are scheduled to play USC Paredes in the Portuguese Cup round of 32.

In the match against Sweden, Interia Sport also does not expect defender Matty Cash, who has health problems.

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