North Korea has released a photo of Kim Jong Un amid rumors of a brain hemorrhage and a coma

North Korea has released photographs of the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, following rumors of an alleged sharp deterioration in his health. Earlier, unconfirmed reports appeared in the media suggesting that the North Korean leader may have suffered a stroke, fallen into a coma, and been taken to China. However, it is unclear exactly when the published photos were taken.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un visited a clothing and footwear exhibition in Pyongyang on October 19. In the published photographs, the North Korean leader is seen examining the displayed goods and speaking with employees.

However, the New York Post noted that the exact date the photos were taken remains unknown. Therefore, the publication itself does not make it possible to determine with certainty exactly when Kim Jong Un attended the event.

The photos appeared following reports by the British tabloid The Sun, which, citing social media posts, wrote about a possible sharp deterioration in the North Korean leader’s health.

The source of the reports was Chinese dissident Xie Wanjun, who lives in the United States. He initially claimed that Kim Jong Un had allegedly died and that China had sent 9,000 troops to Pyongyang out of fear of a political crisis.

Later, the dissident revised his claims and reported that the North Korean leader had allegedly suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage, fallen into a coma, and been transported to Beijing. According to him, Chinese doctors were reportedly unable to save the North Korean leader’s life.

At the same time, no evidence has been made public to support these claims. Reports of Kim Jong-un’s death, his hospitalization, and his transfer to China remain unconfirmed.

This is not the first time that reports have appeared in the media about Kim Jong-un’s possible death or serious health problems.

In 2020, former North Korean defector and South Korean lawmaker Ji Seong-ho stated that he was 99% certain the North Korean leader had died following heart surgery.

However, Kim Jong-un later appeared in public, refuting speculation about his death.

Current reports on the North Korean leader’s health are also unsupported by independent evidence. Photographs released by a North Korean state agency show the country’s leader engaging in public activities; however, the unknown date of the photos makes it impossible to draw definitive conclusions about his current condition.

This is reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the New York Post.

Unconfirmed rumors are currently circulating online that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma. At the same time, there is no independent confirmation of this information, and Pyongyang has not issued any official statements regarding the leader’s health.

Earlier, South Korean intelligence assessed Kim Jong Un’s health.

South Korea demanded an apology from North Korea over a landmine explosion in the demilitarized zone.

A South Korean lawmaker reported 50 border crossings by North Korean military personnel.

South Korean President Lee called on North Korea to resume dialogue.

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