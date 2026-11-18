North Korea is building an additional uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made this announcement during a meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors.

According to him, construction of the new expansion began in mid-September 2026, and exterior work was completed by the end of October. The DPRK’s expansion of its capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear materials is a cause for serious concern for the agency.

Grossi also reported that the 5-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon is likely still operating. In addition, a light-water reactor has been in operation since April of this year.

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since 2009, when Pyongyang expelled inspectors. Therefore, the agency monitors the country’s nuclear activities primarily through satellite imagery.

Source: Reuters

North Korea rejected the G7 countries’ call for complete denuclearization and reiterated its intention to retain its nuclear arsenal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on November 16 in Washington that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week. He told reporters this before leaving the White House for the Philippines and China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, but he is setting a number of strict conditions for the meeting, including a possible easing of Western sanctions. At the same time, U.S. and South Korean officials believe that the chances of a meeting taking place by the end of 2026 are diminishing.

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